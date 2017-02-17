Cruise ship 'Albatros' visits Townsville

MS Albatros, operated by German-based travel agency Phoenix Reisen, will visit Townsville tomorrow carrying approximately 612 passengers and 345 crew.



This beautiful retro-style ship was built in 1973 by Wärtsilä Helsinki New Shipyard Finland and has been extensively refurbished over the years. She is 206 metres in length and her gross tonnage is 28,518 tonnes,



Passengers will disembark around 0830 and the ship departs at 1800. A high proportion of the Albatross’ passengers are pre-booked on tours tomorrow (about 400), the remaining will be provided with the usual free shuttle buses to CBD and then City/Strand Loop bus throughout the day.