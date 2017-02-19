HMAS Anzac Transits to Fleet Base West

Australian Navy's HMAS Anzac commenced her recent transit to Fleet Base West alone, meeting with sister frigate HMAS Parramatta in Jervis Bay.

For some such as Lieutenant James Keagan, Reserve Entry Officers’ Course member, it was their first real exposure to ship life.

Having never set foot on a ship before, he was both nervous and excited to be exposed to a workup and naval life in general.

He found that damage control ashore during initial training was vastly different to the reality at sea.

“Damage control at sea is so much more complex than it was at HMAS Creswell,” he said.

“As much as you can try and simulate the stress of battle damage ashore, nothing can prepare you for the intensity, energy and teamwork you experience at sea.”

While in Jervis Bay, Anzac and Parramatta conducted a tow, a first for many of the crew where the two ships passed gear and connected up.

Seaman Boatswains Mate Stefani Arteaga was excited to be part of the activity.

“New and exciting opportunities are why I chose to be a Boatswains Mate. These evolutions are a big part of what makes this job unique,” she said.

Anzac also conducted opposed force protection entries and departures to and from Jervis Bay and many warfare serials off the New South Wales coast before commencing her passage to west in company with Parramatta.

On the transit the ships also joined HMA Ships Success and Darwin.

With relatively calm weather for the Great Australian Bight, Anzac conducted her first at-sea refuelling for the year with Success, transferring both diesel and aviation fuel. A valuable training opportunity for all involved.

The crew took the valuable training period into Exercise OCEAN EXPLORER off the Western Australian coast.