EVOL LNG undertakes Australia's first LNG bunkering

Western Australia is leading the nation in providing access to a cleaner shipping fuel for marine vessels, with the first commercial bunkering operation undertaken by Wesfarmers’ EVOL LNG in the state’s north‐west.



Under an agreement with Woodside, EVOL LNG successfully refuelled the platform supply vessel, Siem Thiima, on 23 January at King Bay Supply Base near Dampier. Business Manager, Nick Rea sees it as just the beginning.



“Our decision to enter the LNG bunkering market is part of a long‐term strategy that recognises environmental and economic sustainability of LNG as a transport fuel,” said Mr Rea.



“It also recognises that the LNG marine fuel market is still in development so the fact EVOL has over 15 years’ experience in distributing LNG means we saw an opportunity to provide a suite of services that perhaps others can’t.



“EVOL can safely manage the bunkering process plus provide key services such as training in safe handling of LNG, enabling our customers to confidently adopt LNG as a marine fuel.



“With growing demand for lower emission fuels over the past decade, we’ve seen the number of LNG‐fuelled ships in operation worldwide increase steadily from a handful to more than 75, with an additional 80 expected to be built in the next three years.”

Mr Rea said that growth had largely been driven by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) regulations and the introduction of emission control areas in Europe and North America. In addition, China has introduced emission control areas around its three major ports.



“Interest in LNG as a marine fuel is growing, especially since the IMO announced that it would introduce a global marine fuel sulphur limit of 0.5 per cent from 2020,” he said. “LNG is a cleaner fuel than marine diesel, emitting 25 per cent less carbon dioxide, less nitrogen oxides and almost zero sulphur oxides and particulates, which largely addresses emission concerns for the shipping industry and avoids expensive and complicated scrubbing systems.”