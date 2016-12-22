Marine Link
Friday, December 23, 2016

CMA CGM to Upgrade PEX3 Service

December 22, 2016

The 18,000 container capacity CMA CGM KERGUELEN Photo: CMA CGM

 CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, is pleased to announce that a new call in New Orleans will be added on its PEX3 service, which directly connects the American ports of the Gulf of Mexico, South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

 
With this new call, CMA CGM will offer a unique and unprecedented service on the market: a direct connection to Asia from New Orleans, with the best transit times on the market. From New Orleans, Singapore and Shanghai will be reached in respectively 38 and 47 days.
 
With this offer, CMA CGM meets local customers’ needs and expands its service network in the U.S.
 
The PEX3 service will have its first call in New Orleans on January 31, 2017. The eleven 5,000 to 5,900 TEU-capacity vessels will operate this new rotation: Houston, Mobile, New Orleans, Miami, Jacksonville, Singapore, Hong Kong, Chiwan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Busan, and Houston.
 
