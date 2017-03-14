WE Tech to Equip Ektank Vessels

Finland-based WE Tech will deliver variable speed permanent magnet shaft generator solution to Swedish shipping company Ektank AB

WE Tech Solutions said it has received an order to deliver its permanent magnet shaft generator solution to two new 18,600 dwt chemical tankers with an option for another two. The tankers are built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Chengxi Shipyard for the Swedish ship owner Ektank AB. WE Tech’s equipment delivery to Hudong Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. will commence in October 2017.

WE Tech’s solution is based on variable frequency drive technology (WE Drive) and the direct drive Permanent Magnet Shaft Generator. The solution allows the main engine to run at variable speed while the electrical network is generated by the Shaft Generator. Therefore, there is no need to run the auxiliary engines or generators when sailing. This creates tons of fuel savings and reduces operational and maintenance costs. In case the main engine is out of operation, the solution uses the Shaft Generator as motor – a reliable and cost-effective Auxiliary Propulsion Drive (APD) to ensure the vessels’ safe return to port.

This solution also brings an efficient method to distribute power to bow thrusters and cargo handling system of the tankers. The method is to connect these large electrical consumers’ inverter units to the common DC link of WE Drive. Furthermore, when the tankers are in the harbour, the solution allows the use of cleaner shore power. This versatile and flexible solution will save tons of fuel and reduce emissions both at sea and harbor environment.