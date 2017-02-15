Marine Link
HMM Volume in Asia-US West Coast Up by 55.3%

February 15, 2017

Table: Hyundai Merchant Marine

 Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)’s Asia-USWC market share has risen to 7.5% in January 2017 - a  2.6% increase compared to the same month last year.

 
HMM announced that its Asia-USWC volume in January 2017 has increased by 55.3% year on year.
 
According to PIERS Data, HMM’s USWC handling volumes have increased from 9,594TEU/WK to 14,899TEU/WK at the end of January 2017, which is a 5,305TEU/WK increase on year on year basis.
 
Moreover, HMM’s USWC market share in January 2017 has risen to 7.5% which is 2.6%P higher than same month last year. (2016.01: 4.9% → 2017.01: 7.5%)
 
HMM said “our volume and market share have gradually increased since Hanjin Shipping’s receivership.” And “we recently achieved upgraded credit rating of BB (stable) which helps to rebuild trust with customers. We have many customers who show their trust in HMM.”
 
