India to Develop Inland Waterways in Assam

River Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Sadiya was declared as National Waterway-2 (NW-2) in 1988. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for NW-2 was prepared by the Howe Engineering Project (India), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited (WAPCOS).

The interventions suggested in the DPR for development of fairway were bandalling, river training works and dredging. Besides suitable terminal locations were also identified.

Accordingly, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has developed NW-2 for navigational purposes. At present NW-2 is fully operational with targeted depth of 2.5 m between Dhubri and Neamati; 2.0 m between Neamati and Dibrugarh and 1.5 m between Dibrugarh and Sadiya.

The waterway has been provided with day and night navigational aids and fixed and floating terminals at various locations.

For dredging in NW-2, IWAI has employed two cutter suction dredger units and two hydraulic surface dredger units in the different stretches of NW-2 as per the requirement for maintenance of Least Available Depth (LAD). Dredging in NW-2 is undertaken, whenever and wherever required, for ensuring smooth navigation of vessels.

An Inland Water Transport (IWT) cum Ro-Ro terminal is being constructed by IWAI at Dhubri. The project envisages direct connectivity with Hatsingimari on the opposite bank of the river Brahmaputra and avoids circuitous route of road connectivity through Jogighopa.