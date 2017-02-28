Harley Marine Welcomes First US EPA Tier 4 Tractor Tug

Harley Marine Services accepted delivery of its newest tractor tug, Earl W Redd, a first-of-its-kind workboat equipped with Caterpillar's Tier 4 emissions technology. The vessel enters the Harley fleet as one of the most efficient and environmentally conscious vessels in the world, exceeding the toughest marine EPA standards.

Built at Diversified Marine of Portland, Ore., the Earl W Redd measures 120 feet by 35 feet, with a loaded draft of 19 feet 3 inches. The tug features twin Cat 3516 Tier 4 Final main engines that will each produce 2,675 horsepower at 1,600 rpm. Each of the engines is paired with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) after treatment system. SCR uses a urea-based solution to reduce NOx contained in diesel exhaust down to nitrogen and water vapor. The main engines will be paired with Rolls Royce US 255-P30-FP azimuth thrusters delivering an expected bollard pull capability of 75 tons.

The Earl W Redd has a fuel capacity of 127,000 gallons and can carry 6,534 gallons of water, 1,137 gallons of lube oil, 1,263 gallons of hydraulic oil and 8,200 gallons of diesel exhaust urea. The vessel also features tow and bow winches by Markey and fendering by Schuyler. The bow winch is specially designed for ship handling and escort services. Auxiliary power comes from John Deere 125kW generators.

The tug will enter service along the U.S. West Coast.