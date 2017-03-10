Moose Boats Bags Order from Westar Marine

San Francisco Bay boat designer and manufacturer Moose Boats said it has been awarded a contract to construct multiple 75-foot semi-displacement USCG Subchapter-T passenger catamarans for Westar Marine Services in San Francisco, Calif. The first vessel will commence production in the spring of 2017.

The aluminum catamarans will be equipped with Twin Volvo D13 turbo diesel engines with Volvo IPS3 drives, achieving a service speed of 25 knots and exceptional close quarters maneuverability. Engine, steering and joystick maneuvering controls in both the raised pilothouse and the upper level aft steering station will provide captains with good visibility for bow and stern operations.

The catamaran crew boats will be capable of carrying 28 passengers and 20,000lbs of cargo to and from anchorages and piers within San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay and the Sacramento River Delta as well as offshore.

Women-owned and operated Westar Marine Services has been headquartered in San Francisco since 1976 with a Seattle operation for the past five years offering a diversity of services including marine construction support, tank barge assist and escort, specialty barge services, ship store’s deliveries and water taxi services. The new vessels will allow Westar to expand its cargo and passenger carrying capabilities for its wide and varied customer base.

Moose Boats designed the cabin superstructure and general arrangement in-house with collaborative input from Westar. Incat Crowther in Lafayette, La. will provide naval architecture services for the final design and USCG Subchapter-T compliance.

According to Moose Boats, the contract is a direct result of its September 2016 merger with Lind Marine, which also introduced a new production facility with deep-water access on Mare Island’s Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, Calif. expanding Moose Boats’ capabilities to include larger commercial craft into its product line.