Marine Link
Sunday, December 25, 2016

Oman Shipping Withdraws from Navig8 Pool

December 24, 2016

Photo: Navig8

Photo: Navig8

 Navig8 Group (Navig8), the world's largest provider of maritime services,  has announced that it has been advised by Oman Shipping Company SAOC (OSC) that they have decided to internalize the commercial management of their VLCC fleet which had been hitherto in the VL8 pool.

 
The VL8 pool is one of the largest VLCC tanker pools in the world and one of 16 shipping pools managed by Navig8.  
 
The company's 16 shipping pools bring together multiple, like-minded owners with vessels of similar type and characteristics, into distinct pools.  
 
Each pool is managed by the Navig8 as a single, cohesive fleet, allowing owners to leverage Navig8's leading network of charterer relationships and strong cargo base.  The aggregation of pool revenues, diversity of pool member base, quality of counterparties and Navig8's robust risk management framework heavily mitigates counterparty risks for the pool members.
 
OSC, one of the leading international shipping companies owning and operating a well-diversified and young fleet mainly comprising of tankers, is a quality ship owner of repute having an array of topnotch customers and operating worldwide a fleet of 51 vessels including 44 owned vessels.   
 
Among the fleet, 33 vessels are tankers including 16 VLCCs.  Out of 16 VLCCs owned by OSC, 15 have been placed in the VL8 shipping pool by OSC since 2010.
 
"We have enjoyed a mutually beneficial and close cooperation with Navig8 Group since we joined the VL8 pool as a founding member in 2010," said Tarik Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Shipping Company.  
 
"Despite the many benefits we have received from our vessel participation in the VL8 pool, we have made the decision to internalize the commercial management of our VLCC fleet to meet our legitimate growth aspirations in every functional area under the OSC brand."
 
"Navig8 is grateful to Oman Shipping for placing their VLCCs with us for commercial operations, while they built their own internal capabilities," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Group.  "We look forward to maintaining our close relationship with Oman Shipping and its affiliates."
 
The Navig8 Group is a fully integrated provider of maritime services, and the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company. Navig8 operates 16 vessel pools spanning 4 industry segments and manages over 250 vessels (including commitments) on behalf of a diverse pool member base comprising over 35 shipowners from 18 countries.
 
Email


Related News

Fleet Growth Squeezes Crude Oil Tanker Market

© Evren Kalinbacak / Adobe Stock

From January 2014 - October 2016 the crude oil tanker segment composing of VLCC, suexmax and aframax ships, had a net-fleet growth of 7.3 percent…

Delivery of Seventh Drilling Unit to NDC

Photo courtesy of Lamprell

Lamprell (ticker: LAM), a provider of diversified engineering and contracting services to the energy industry, announced…

China to Return Seized US Underwater Drone

USNS Bowditch (Photo: U.S. Navy)

China's Defense Ministry said on Saturday it plans to return an underwater U.S. drone seized this week by a Chinese naval…

Arctic Warms Up

A stone inukshuk on the hillside above Qaanaaq is still in the shade as the first light of dawn catches the icebergs in the frozen fjord. Image courtesy Andy Mahoney. Photo: National Snow and Ice Data Center

Temperatures at the North Pole could be up to 20 degrees higher than average this Christmas Eve, in what scientists say is a record-breaking heatwave.

World First: Unmanned Autonomous Boat for Offshore Ops

Artists impression of the ‘Hrönn’. (Photo: Automated Ships Ltd.)

While talk of autonomous operations in the maritime sector have swirled for years, the talk becomes reality as Automated Ships Ltd.

New: BOGE S-4 Screw Compressor

At 69 dB(A) the new S-4 screw compressor from Boge Kompressoren is designed to be quiet and efficient. (Photo: Boge Kompressoren)

The S-4 screw compressor from Boge Kompressoren has been redesigned, changes designed to make the compressed air system efficient…

Popular News

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas: The 'Every Man' Tycoon

Forrest Lucas is a proverbial ‘rags-to-riches’ story, emerging from rural Indiana to build a corporate empire.

Two Maersk OSVs Sink off of France

A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV Appoints Two Corporate Directors

Royal HaskoningDHV appoints two new leaders at Corporate level for Finance & Control and Global HR Services: Jasper de Wit has been named Corporate

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

Bremen Express Loses Containers at Sea

During a repair stop on the Atlantic, the “Bremen Express” (8,750 TEU) experienced rolling for reasons yet to be determined.

Jobs

Master Unlimited

● Transatlantic Lines LLC

Marine Services Director

● Kitsap Transit

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

● Seattle, WA, USA
Post Resume Employers – Post Jobs
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2016 - Great Ships of 2016

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News