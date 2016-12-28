Yaroslavsky Rolls Out Lead Seagoing Tug
Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant says it has launched the seagoing tug of project 23470.
Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant says it has launched the seagoing tug of project 23470.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe