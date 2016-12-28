Marine Link
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Yaroslavsky Rolls Out Lead Seagoing Tug

December 28, 2016

Pic: Yaroslavsky shipbuilding plant

Pic: Yaroslavsky shipbuilding plant

 Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant says it has launched the seagoing tug of project 23470. 

 
The vessel named Sergei Bulk is the lead tug in the series of five vessels ordered to the shipyard by RF Defence Ministry. The vessel designed by Baltsudoproekt bureau was launched on December 27, 2016.
 
The tugboat is intended for towing of vessels, floating facilities and structures in ice-covered and ice-free water; assistance to vessels within port water area and mooring operations; escort operations in sea; extinguishing of fires on floating and shore-based facilities, extinguishing of fuel burning on water surface; refloating of ships and vessels.
 
Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant is situated in the central part of Russia, on the bank of the river Volga. It is an Open Joint Stock Company since 1993. 
 
The company specializes in construction of both civil vessels and warships.
 
