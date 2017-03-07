Marine Link
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

DHT Sells 18-year-old VLCC for $19.1 Mln

March 7, 2017

Crude oil tanker owner and operator DHT Holdings, Inc. said it has entered into agreement to sell the 1999-built very large crude carrier (VLCC) DHT Phoenix for $19.1 million.
 
The 18-year-old tanker has just completed a “highly profitable” one year time charter at $45,000 per day to an Asian refining company, DHT said.
 
DHT did not identify the new owner in its press release announcing the sale, but said the tanker will be delivered during the second quarter and is expected to retire from the trading fleet.
 
The DHT Phoenix is debt free, and the entire net proceeds will be added to the company's cash balance. The company said it will record a book loss of about $3.5 million in the first quarter 2017 in connection with the sale.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2017 - The Cruise Industry Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News