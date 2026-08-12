15 bodies found in lake after Zimbabwe passenger ferry capsizes

A 'local official' told the state-owned The Herald newspaper that 15 bodies have been recovered from a lake where a passenger ferry capsized on Tuesday. At least 27 people, including children, are still missing.

The police said that on Tuesday, a boat with 90 passengers and 5 crew members capsized?on Lake Kariba?. They did not provide a death count or how many people were rescued.

According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, a local official stated that 114 tickets were issued for the ferry trip. This suggests more passengers are on board.

On Wednesday, the?police spokesperson didn't answer any?phone calls requesting comment.

(source: Reuters)