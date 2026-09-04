According to a draft government resolution seen by.

In July, the country implemented a partial six-month ban on wheat imports. There were a few exceptions to the rule, such as rail shipments that are destined for poultry farms and grain-processing businesses, licensed 'grain elevators, or the state-owned Food Contract Corporation.

The 'draft amendment' seen by would remove grain processors and poultry producers, the main importers of wheat, from the list.

Russia exports about 2,000,000 metric tons of wheat to Kazakhstan between September 2025 and July 2020.

The Russian wheat exports have been under pressure as shipments along the Azov-Black Sea export corridor are largely stuck.

Russia also expects a good grain harvest. More than 110 million metric tonnes of grain, including 83.5?million metric tons wheat have been harvested.

(source: Reuters)