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Thursday, August 20, 2026
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A Palestinian-British Family dies in a 'tragic' accident off the English coast

Posted to Maritime Reporter on August 20, 2026

The?couple of Palestinians and Britishers, along with their daughter, died on Tuesday in the sea off?the southern coast?of England. A second daughter is in critical condition.

Police identified the victims as Hassan El-Khawas (55), his?partner Zeina Al-Alayn (37), and their 14-year-old daughter, Sara El-Khawas.

In a post expressing condolences on X, the Palestinian embassy in London referred to?the family in question as Palestinian-British.

The embassy made a separate announcement to the Daily Telegraph, stating that the family is originally from the Rashidieh Refugee Camp in southern Lebanon. The embassy did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation. The embassy?did not immediately respond to a?

The police said that they believed that the family had travelled from London to Shoreham-by-Sea and that investigators' current theory is that the deaths were a tragic accident with no involvement by third parties. (Reporting and editing by William James; Sam Tabahriti)

(source: Reuters)

Tags: Asia Europe Middle East Western Europe Maritime Accidents

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