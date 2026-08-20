A Palestinian-British Family dies in a 'tragic' accident off the English coast

The?couple of Palestinians and Britishers, along with their daughter, died on Tuesday in the sea off?the southern coast?of England. A second daughter is in critical condition.

Police identified the victims as Hassan El-Khawas (55), his?partner Zeina Al-Alayn (37), and their 14-year-old daughter, Sara El-Khawas.

In a post expressing condolences on X, the Palestinian embassy in London referred to?the family in question as Palestinian-British.

The embassy made a separate announcement to the Daily Telegraph, stating that the family is originally from the Rashidieh Refugee Camp in southern Lebanon. The embassy did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation. The embassy?did not immediately respond to a?

The police said that they believed that the family had travelled from London to Shoreham-by-Sea and that investigators' current theory is that the deaths were a tragic accident with no involvement by third parties. (Reporting and editing by William James; Sam Tabahriti)

(source: Reuters)