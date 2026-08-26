ADNOC and KPC lease supertankers for oil shipping to Asia

According to shipping and trade data, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), and Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), have chartered four supertankers for a week-long?loading oil? at Fujairah (United Arab Emirates) bound for Asia.

ADNOC has chartered three very large crude carriers (VLCC) to load oil in the coming week, while KPC has contracted at least one VLCC to load early September. The VLCC will have the option of heading east or west.

Each VLCC can carry 2 million barrels.

ADNOC and KPC have not responded to requests for immediate comments.

The sources in the trade said that the supertankers leased were "expected to handle cargoes coming from within 'the Gulf.

Tehran announced on Sunday a list of 45 ships it accused of violating its rules when crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to security concerns, several oil companies plan to stop using ships listed on the?Iran list, even for ship-toship transfers. (Reporting and editing by Jason Neely; Florence Tan)

(source: Reuters)