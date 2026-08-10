ADNOC Gas announced a 52% drop in its second-quarter profits on Monday. Sales were affected by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. & Israel's attacks on Iran. Abu Dhabi's state-owned company reported a 665 million dollar second-quarter loss, down from $1.39 billion in the same period last year. However, it beat its target range of $400 to $600 millions.

Peter van Driel, CFO of the listed company, said that $1 billion of the $1.7 billion in first-half net profits came from local clients.

He said that the majority of profit came from the domestic market. This was the basis for our results. Iran's attacks on energy infrastructure, oil tankers and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have hurt the oil-rich Gulf states. The Strait of Hormuz used to carry a fifth of world oil and LNG. ADNOC, ADNOC's parent company, said on Friday it felt the impact of what it called unprovoked attacks against its people and assets. ADNOC's parent company, ADNOC, said on Friday that it was feeling the impact of what they called unprovoked attacks against its?people and assets.

Looking at Alternatives

ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema al Nuaimi said that the company has looked at various options as it monitors the situation along the Strait of Hormuz.

"We can't be in this situation and not consider alternatives," she said. She added that she wasn't in a position at the time to elaborate on the issue.

ADNOC Gas estimates net income for the third quarter between $600 million and $800 million, and $3.5 billion to 4 billion for the entire year. This compares to $1.4 billion for the same period in last year and is well below its full-year record net income of $5 billion in 2025.

EXPANSION CONTINUES

ADNOC Gas has said that it plans to increase its oil and gas sales. It expects to invest $28 billion in the period 2026 to 2030.

The company reported that "ADNOC Gas achieved a resilient net income in the second quarter, above our range of guidance despite a challenging operational environment."

The Rich Gas Development Project, which is in its second and third phases, has been awarded contracts worth $8.2 billion for engineering procurement?and?construction during the first quarter.

The second phase will be delivered by Wison?Engineering and add a natural?gas processing unit to the Habshan site.

The third phase, which will be delivered by Tecnimont (a subsidiary of the Italian company Maire), will include a new fractionation unit for natural gas liquids at Ruwais. This is to increase the recovery of liquids of higher value from natural gas, and export them. (Reproducing by Maha El-Dahan Writing by Nayera Abedallah Editing by Sonali and David Goodman.)

(source: Reuters)