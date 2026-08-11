ADNOC offers spot oil in the 8th tender since June, according to sources

Trade sources say that the Abu Dhabi?National Oil Company is launching its eighth tender since June began, offering?spot oil. The UAE state oil company is working to move oil out of the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC offered Upper Zakum crude, Um Lulu and Das for loading in October and November. Bids must be submitted by August 13 and are valid until August 14.

The crude oil grades are produced in the Gulf and exported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources claim that ADNOC has not offered Murban crude oil in its latest tender.

Buyers can also purchase free-onboard at Fujairah Storage in the UAE, Zirku, or Das Island.

You can also arrange ship-to-ship transfers in Malaysia or at the Fujairah Sohar range.

In previous tenders the producer sold at least 94,000,000 barrels of crude oil to refiners and traders. It used a shuttle fleet to transport the crude from the Gulf to other tankers in Gulf of Oman.

(source: Reuters)