Johnny Vincent's Volvo 70 Pace won the Round Britain and Ireland Race, claiming the overall IRC victory on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, it had also taken the Monohull Line Honours.

The race started on August 9 from the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes and attracted 33 boats with 182 crews from 22 different countries.

* Pace reached the finish line in Cowes on?Aug. 16 at 04:17.31 BST. 16 with an elapsed?time of 6 days 14 hours 47 minutes 31 seconds.

Vincent described the results as "mind-blowing" and said that to win IRC Overall in a race of this length is "something else".

* He paid tribute the France's Palanad 4 saying that the two boats had "a real battle royal in corrected time" around the racecourse, with Palanad 4 gaining the advantage in the North Sea.

Vincent gave credit to the shore crew's meticulous preparation. He said that the boat had completed nearly 2,000 nautical miles "without any gear failure or breakage."

* The race is held every four years by the Royal Ocean Racing Club. It has clubhouses both in London and Cowes. (Reporting from Ossian shine)

(source: Reuters)