The Port of Los Angeles has set a new volume record for the months of June, July, and August after retailers rushed to import goods in order to avoid higher fuel prices and new tariffs, said the executive director of America's busiest ocean container port on Wednesday.

Importers rushed to replace tariffs that were ruled unconstitutional by courts, and to offset the increased fuel costs associated with the Iran 'war'.

The Port of Los Angeles waterfront workers handled 955.907 20-foot-equivalent units (TEUs), bringing the total for the last three months to 2.9 millions TEUs, breaking the previous record during the COVID-19 boom.

Container shipping volume is traditionally accounted for by retailers. Economists, financial analysts ?and traders analysts monitor ocean container ?imports because they reflect the health of the consumer-spending-dependent US economy.

Gene Seroka said, "June probably was our peak" during a press briefing on holiday imports.

Imports for the holiday season are already a good portion of what is expected. However, the flow will continue in the coming months, according to Brian Dodge, CEO, Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Jonathan Gold, Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy at the National Retail Federation, explained that some?imports have been delayed because of severe weather conditions in China, and others have had to be rerouted?away?from?the Panama Canal due to potential drought conditions.

Gold stated that consumers continue to buy despite high fuel and tariff prices, as well as inflation and tariffs. Retailers also keep bringing in new merchandise to satisfy the demand.

RILA's Dodge stated that there is reason for optimism as we enter the second half of the year and the retail Super Bowl which is the holiday season. This period can make or ruin company profits.

(source: Reuters)