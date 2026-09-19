After fatal shark attack, beaches on Australia's West Coast will remain closed

Authorities have announced that several beaches in Western Australia, including the capital city of Perth, would remain closed at least until Sunday. This follows a deadly shark attack on a popular beach at the city last Friday.

The victim was a male swimmer who died after being mauled on Sorrento Beach. This is located around '20 km (12 miles), away from Perth's business district. As a result, beaches were closed along a 17 km (11 mile) stretch of coastline.

The state government announced on Saturday that beaches in Joondalup, Perth would be closed at least until noon (0400 GMT) on Sunday. The alert stated that "Officers of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development" will continue to conduct patrols on land.

The attack that occurred on Friday is part of a series of shark attacks across Australia. On Monday, a surfer was attacked in the same state.

Local media reported that the surfer suffered severe leg injuries and lost his foot in the attack.

A 35-year old man died?while spearfishing on the state's south coast in June, and a 38-year-old was mauled into death by a shark off an island near Perth.

(source: Reuters)