After shark attacks, beaches on Australia's West Coast remain closed

On 'Saturday', several beaches in Western Australia - including the state capital Perth - remained closed a day after a deadly shark attack on a popular city beach.

A male swimmer died Friday after being attacked at Sorrento Beach. This is located around 20 km (12 miles) away from Perth's business district. The?closure? of beaches on 30 km (20 mile) of coastline was enacted.

In a post on Facebook, the?local council announced that beaches will remain 'closed' until at least 12:00 noon (0400 GMT),?on Saturday.

The attack on Friday is the latest in Australia's series of shark attacks. A surfer was also bitten by a shark in the same state the day before.

A surfer was bit at a beach near Geraldton (about 400 km north of Perth). Local media reported that the surfer suffered severe?leg injuries and lost his foot during the attack.

A 35-year old man died in?June while spearfishing on the?southcoast of the state, and a 38-year-old was mauled to death near Perth island in May.

(source: Reuters)