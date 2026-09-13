After Ultimate debut, Athletics-Coe praises a faster format and richer rewards

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, believes that his sport has asked spectators to be patient for too long. He points to the new Ultimate Championship to show how athletics could move faster and attract younger audiences.

The three-day inaugural event in Budapest will conclude on Sunday night. Coe is convinced that athletics must speed up its pace. This condensed format shows how modern audiences can be better engaged by the sport.

Coe, addressing a small group on reporters Sunday morning, said: "I have never understood why there is a seven-minute gap between heats in the 200 metre women's event."

It just makes me distracted. "I think that getting things done more quickly engages younger people better."

The championship was created to be a showcase at the end of a season. It compressed the competition into a TV-friendly format that would keep fans interested. Graphics emphasized things like "rankings" and "winning probabilities", while long pre-race presentations were condensed.

"Watching Usain Bolt stand at the starting line for twenty minutes while volunteers take his kit leaves people cold," he said. "They only want the event."

Coe stated that while the format of the event attracted a lot of attention, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive about the $10 million record prize pool.

The winners received $150,000 in prize money, which was distributed?across the field. Coe has been a long-time champion of this idea.

He said that two comments made by athletes crystallized the reasons for his statement.

Masai Russell, an American hurdler who holds a world record for earning the most money in 11 seconds, told him: "It is the most I have ever earned."

Jazmin Sawyers of Britain, the second-placed long jumper who won $75,000, also had a powerful message.

Coe said: "She said that it meant I could stay in the sport another year." When I was pushing for prize money, this is exactly what I wanted.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Coe believed that the move would strengthen fan engagement.

He said that if you put an Italian athlete wearing a national vest on the field, it would attract a lot more viewers.

Coe, who has won four Olympic medals in 800m and 1,500m, said that the championship had attracted a lot of interest beyond athletics. More than 20 members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attended, along with senior officials from volleyball, table tennis, and rowing.

He said, "We can all learn from one another here."

Coe said that the competition would now be subject to a rapid review, but he stressed that it was still a work-in-progress. Some events were excluded, which was one of the criticisms.

He said: "I have made it clear that the list of events is not carved in stone."

Bolt, who returned to World Athletics nine years after retiring and Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles, current stars of the sport helped promote the championship.

"Mondo keeps giving, because he wants to help," said?Coe of Duplantis. Duplantis won the pole vault on Friday. "He understands the importance of promotion in an athlete's career."

Coe also refused to be swayed by the suggestion that the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 could compete for the attention of the next edition.

He said, "We wanted the World Championships to be the end of the season and the Ultimate is the perfect way to do that."

(source: Reuters)