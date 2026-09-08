Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday following a 'U.S. The weekend diplomatic efforts to end the four year war in Ukraine that?has disrupted Black Sea grains shipments" yielded very little.

Corn and soybean futures fluctuated as traders adjusted their positions in anticipation of the upcoming?U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand report.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded wheat contract settled at $7.47 per bushel, an increase of 13 cents. The price had risen to $7.63 overnight.

CBOT corn ended 3-1/4 cents down at $5.33-1/4 per bushel. Soybeans settled 6 1/2 cents higher at $12.16-1/4.

Jim Gerlach of A/C Trading said that Trump's envoys did not return with any concrete information.

The U.S. peace ambassadors Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Kyiv President Volodymyrzelenskiy, over the weekend. However, their diplomatic efforts didn't appear to have secured a breakthrough that would allow Ukrainian and Russian grain to be exported at scale.

Zelenskiy stated on Tuesday that the?U.S. Peace negotiators presented several "decent" ideas during the talks.

The 'tick-for-tick' attacks between Russia and Ukraine against each other's ports, shipping and shipping lines have brought the Black Sea exports of both countries to a virtual halt. This has prompted buyers to seek alternatives.

Trade sources reported last week that Asian wheat importers were prompted by the Black Sea grain export disruptions to purchase at least 500,000 metric tons Australian and Argentine Wheat in recent deals.

The agriculture ministry announced on Tuesday that Ukraine had almost finished its 2026 harvest of wheat, with 24.91 millions metric tons produced at an average yield of 4.94 tonnes per hectare.

The Chinese purchase of U.S. soya beans and the concerns about hot, dry weather conditions in important?U.S. Growing areas.

China's imports of soybeans in the period January-August totaled 74.11 metric tons, an increase of?1.1% over 73.33 metric tons a year ago, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

The data revealed that imports of the world's biggest soybean buyer dropped 1.1% from a year ago to 12,14 million tons in August.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters had sold 192,000 tonnes of soybeans to China in anticipation of delivery during the 2026/27 marketing season.

Corn futures have been held down by expectations of poor yields in the U.S. Corn Belt. The grain markets are also focusing on the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand forecasts, due this Friday.

(source: Reuters)