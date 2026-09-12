Charlotte Rose, an American, held her nerve in Dublin Bay’s challenging waters to capture the ILCA Women’s World 'Championship' on 'Saturday' before celebrating by 'capsizing' her boat and promising a well-earned brew.

Rose finished with 23 points after finishing second and six in the two races that determined medals in the Final Series, contested by ten boats.

Anna Munch, a Dane from Denmark, was third with 34 points.

Rose was the 'first non-European champion in?20 Years, since China’s Xu Lijia won in 2006. Her celebrations were as dramatic as her win, involving a deliberately capsized before she somersaulted in the chilly waters of Dublin Bay.

"Honestly, I just feel so happy. Rose said, "I literally began crying. I just couldn't imagine it."

"That last race was a tough one... Dublin Bay is definitely a difficult venue." It keeps you on 'toes' all week.

The ILCA 6 class is the sailing Olympic single-handed dinghy for women.

Rose replied: "I will have a Guinness to celebrate my victory!"

(source: Reuters)