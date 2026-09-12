American Rose ends 20-year dominance of Europe with ILCA Women's World title
Charlotte Rose, an American, held her nerve in Dublin Bay’s challenging waters to capture the ILCA Women’s World 'Championship' on 'Saturday' before celebrating by 'capsizing' her boat and promising a well-earned brew.
Rose finished with 23 points after finishing second and six in the two races that determined medals in the Final Series, contested by ten boats.
Anna Munch, a Dane from Denmark, was third with 34 points.
Rose was the 'first non-European champion in?20 Years, since China’s Xu Lijia won in 2006. Her celebrations were as dramatic as her win, involving a deliberately capsized before she somersaulted in the chilly waters of Dublin Bay.
"Honestly, I just feel so happy. Rose said, "I literally began crying. I just couldn't imagine it."
"That last race was a tough one... Dublin Bay is definitely a difficult venue." It keeps you on 'toes' all week.
The ILCA 6 class is the sailing Olympic single-handed dinghy for women.
Rose replied: "I will have a Guinness to celebrate my victory!"
(source: Reuters)