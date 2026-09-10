American Rose retakes the lead as McMahon surges in home waters at ILCA Worlds 6

Charlotte Rose took the lead in the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship on Thursday after three races on Dublin Bay were completed. This brought the regatta back on track following the disruption caused by light winds the day before.

The American won with a fourth, a first and a discarding of a 23rd to take a lead of 13 points over the two-time champion Emma Plasschaert from Belgium in second place, and Denmark's Anna Munch, in third.

Maxime Jonker, a Dutchman,?moved to fourth place with 40 points after he scored the best scores of the day - fifth and sixth.

* Ireland's Eve McMahon, who had two second-place finishes and a 31st to her name, recovered well on home waters. She climbed to seventh place in the 108 boat fleet.

* Britain's Hannah Snellgrove, Matilda Nicholls and Daisy Collingridge slipped from ninth to tenth place.

The top 10 will advance to the?two race Final Series on Saturday, where the accumulated points will be halved in order to?compact the field before the World Title and Medals are determined.

* The ILCA 6 is the Olympic single-handed dinghy for women. This year's championship in Dublin Bay carries a genuine Olympic pedigree with reigning world champion Louise Cervera from France and Paris 2024 Bronze medallist Line Flem Host from Norway.

(source: Reuters)