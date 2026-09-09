American Rose wins Women's ILCA Worlds 6 as the racing heats up

The ILCA 6 'Women’s World Championship is led by American Charlotte Rose on Wednesday as the 108-strong?fleet splits into Gold &?Silver for a?decisive?phase of??racing? on Dublin Bay.

Rose, who is two points ahead of a field stacked with Olympians, after winning both races Tuesday, said Gold Fleet racing was a 'fresh start' but she would not change her approach.

Rose said: * "Gold Fleet is a different game -- the regatta basically starts over." "I don’t think that anything will change for me." I simply 'go out there and do my routines. Focus?on the basic, keep fighting, and never give up.

The second place finisher is Emma Plasschaert, twice-world champion from Belgium. Anna Munch, of Denmark, comes in third, followed by Australia's Mara Stransky, who came in fourth, and Maria Erdi, former world number one from Hungary, who finished in fifth.

After two physically challenging opening days with winds reaching up to 24 knots on Tuesday, Wednesday's racing will be in much lighter wind.

On home waters, Ireland's LA2028 star Eve McMahon as well as 2016 Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy qualified for the Gold Fleet.

The first Women's ILCA World Championship to be held in Ireland concludes on 'Saturday' when the top ten will compete for the final podium places.

(source: Reuters)