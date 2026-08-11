Analysts say that Russia's August wheat imports are expected to fall to the lowest level since 2016/17.

Russian wheat exports could 'fall to the lowest level in nearly a decade,' agricultural analysts said on Tuesday. The world's largest wheat exporter is battling low prices and security concerns on key Black Sea shipping routes. During their four-and-a half year war, Russia and Ukraine have targeted more ships and ports. However, both countries are harvesting huge crops that will add to the already abundant global supply.

Sovecon, an agriculture consultancy, said that wheat exports may fall to a range of 3-3.4 million tons. This is compared to 4.5 million tons last year.

Andrey Sizov, Sovecon's head of sales, said that low export rates are increasing pressure on domestic markets. The IKAR consulting firm in Russia lowered its forecast on Tuesday for the country's potential wheat exports during the current marketing season of?2026/27 to 44.5 million tons, down from an earlier expectation of 45 millions tons. It said that Russia's grain export potential is 60 million tonnes for the current season. Ukraine's grain export forecast has been cut to 38-40 millions tons for the 2026/27 season, which is 12% below its previous estimate due to attacks against its southern Odesa Port Hub, said its Agriculture Minister on Monday.

In the last week, Turkey issued warnings to Moscow, Kyiv and other warring parties over the alleged?attacks on the Black Sea. It urged them to take steps to ensure navigational security in the region. Sizov, of Sovecon, said that higher freight costs are also impacting exports. They rose by around $10 per ton last week for major destinations, he stated in his weekly report on wheat on Monday. Since 'July 10th, attacks have disrupted shipping in the Sea of Azov.?The ports in Russia and Russian held parts of Ukraine are connected to the Black Sea by the Kerch Strait. (Reporting by ; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva/Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Chizu Nomiyama )

(source: Reuters)