Saudi Aramco offered to load more oil outside the Strait of Hormuz this September, according to four sources who are familiar with the situation. This comes after the company sold at least 4,000,000 barrels of oil in China during the month of August.

Shipping data shows that Aramco is shuttling cargoes on tankers without their trackers turned off in order to avoid attacks while transiting through the Strait. This strait was used by a fifth the world's oil before the U.S. - Iran war broke out?on February 28, 2008.

Saudi Aramco didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

Sources said that Aramco had begun a sale process with Asian buyers of Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude for the second week in a row. Cargoes were offered via STS (ship-to-ship) transfers off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, or Sohar, Oman. Both are outside the Strait. One of the sources stated that bids were due on Wednesday.

Shipping data from Vortexa, Kpler and Vortexa showed that two supertankers loaded with 4 million barrels each of Saudi crude bound for China were able to do so via STS transfers at?Sohar.

The data shows that the VLCC 'Xin Hui Yang', expected to arrive in eastern Chinese Ningbo port on September 15th, transferred its Saudi crude cargo to Singapore Prosperity around August 22nd.

VLCC Algeria Prosperity has transferred its cargo on Tuesday to VLCC Xin Han Yang. This vessel is scheduled to arrive in Zhanjiang, southern China, by September 12. According to Vortexa, both cargoes will be delivered to Sinopec - the world's biggest refiner. Sinopec didn't immediately respond to inquiries for comment.

Aramco also sold at least 4,000,000 barrels of the heavier grades last week to PetroChina, and Sinochem after returning to oil loading in the Ras Tanura Port earlier in August. Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Siyi Liu, Florence Tan and Conor Humphries; Editing by Kate Mayberry & Conor Humphries

(source: Reuters)