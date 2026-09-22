Arctic Coast Guard chief: US monitoring Chinese marine presence near Alaska

A senior US Arctic military officer said that the United States was "very closely" monitoring China's presence in its Arctic zone, due to concerns about the security of "the?"US homeland.

Four Chinese research vessels are currently working offshore in the US Arctic in 2026, as opposed to five in 2025. This is according to Rear Admiral Bob Little of the US Coast Guard Arctic District.

He said that the Chinese ships were in the maritime zone off Alaska, the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Strait, as well as as far north as North Pole.

Little said that he was concerned about the activities of foreign countries in and around US sovereignty space.

"We have security concerns in our exclusive economic zone or on our extended continental shelf." We are very concerned about these types of activities.

The'ships' remained in international water but they did not notify the US in advance of their presence through diplomatic channels as is the normal practice.

He said that when we ask them about the purpose of their operations, they usually respond with either "we conduct operations in international waters" or "we conduct scientific research".

CONCERNS

Two concerns are raised. Little expressed concern about two things.

Little's area of operation is nearly as large as Europe.

China, which considers itself to be a near-Arctic state and wants a "Polar Silk Road", has increased its presence in the Arctic in recent years. Sometimes, it's done so in conjunction with Russia, and other times, alone.

Little met with colleagues from around the world to discuss how they dealt with similar Russian research vessel activities.

He said that it was easy to find hybrid threats and activities in the Barents Sea or the Baltic Sea.

"I'm watching that very carefully, because that is the same nation-state which is my neighbor on the western side Arctic," he said. He was referring to Russia.

Moscow denies its research vessels engage in illegal activities or pose any threat to US interest.

(source: Reuters)