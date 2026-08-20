Around 40 bodies of children recovered from a capsized boat in Nigeria

A boat that was overloaded capsized in the northwest Nigerian state of 'Sokoto'. So far, 40 children have been found dead, according to a local official with the inland waters authority.

Abdulkadir Yusuf is a manager at the National Inland Waterways Authority and he confirmed that so far, around 40 bodies of children had been found.

Sarkin Daji said that the accident happened 'on Thursday morning', when passengers were either heading to plant rice or harvest it.

Local resident Nasiru Gorau stated that "our local divers recovered the bodies and search is continuing."

Boat accidents that result in death are frequent?in Nigeria, where vessels operate often unsafely. At least?25 died in January when a leaking boat capsized near Yobe State, northeast Nigeria.

(source: Reuters)