U.S. officials said Monday that they were working closely with foreigners to identify gaps in the U.S. supply chain and help small and medium-sized companies'scale up' to meet increasing demand.

Assistant Secretary of Treasury Chris Pilkerton, and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler said that U.S. president Donald Trump's tariffs and deregulation on foreign imports were fueling foreign investment in manufacturing. However, it was important to ensure that components were also readily available.

Both officials were speaking during a trip to an historic Philadelphia shipyard that Hanwha Ocean acquired in December 2024, after being reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

David Kim, the CEO of Hanwha Philly Shipyard said that his company has committed to investing $5 billion in the facility over the next few years. This could increase the number of jobs at the site from 2,000 to as many as 10,000. The company has already invested over $200 million in upgrading the shipyard’s workforce, capability and capacity.

He said that the company relies on more than 1,000 suppliers to build each ship, and two-thirds are based in the United States. This number could increase 'in the coming years, as the site works on accelerating production and adopting AI-based shipbuilding technology already used in South Korea.

Pilkerton, the acting SBA administrator in Trump's last term, has said that he has drawn on his experience to launch a "Strategic Vendor Program", which is designed to strengthen domestic supply chains, and support the success of foreign-invested companies in the U.S.

It is in the pilot phase and there are no detailed guidelines on how vendors should be identified.

He also said that he visited a company in Syracuse, New York owned by Bluefors (a Finnish company), where the executives claimed they had not been able to find a local supplier of dry compressors.

It's one thing for someone to talk about supply chains on a high level. "I think everyone wants it but you have to find the pieces," he said.

Pilkerton stated that the Trump administration also aimed to make CFIUS reviews of foreign investments more transparent and faster. Treasury launched a new website in July to help investors, companies and attorneys understand how the panel assesses potential foreign acquisitions.

He said that the company has created a "Known Investor Program", which identifies and 'clears' companies who invest frequently, in order to?speed up reviews following an initial deep dive.

Loeffler stated that the SBA will provide $3 billion to manufacturers in 2025, including $32 millions for shipbuilders. This is after 90,000 factories have closed and 5,000,000 manufacturing jobs were lost over the past four or five decades. (Reporting and editing by Caitlin Schmollinger, Caitlin Weber)

(source: Reuters)