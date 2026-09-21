As tensions in the Middle East persist, vessels continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping data showed that a dozen commodity vessels passed through the 'Strait of Hormuz' on the weekend. This is down from 35 the previous 'weekend.

Visible traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which was the conduit for a fifth (or more) of the world's oil, liquefied gas, and natural gas, before the war has decreased to a trickle. However, Middle Eastern oil producers continue to ship oil via?tankers that travel with their transponders turned off.

Four?vessels - two tankers with refined oil products, and two carriers empty for bulk goods or gas - left the Strait of Gibraltar on Sunday. Meanwhile, two smaller oil tankers entered the Gulf according to preliminary data from analytics company Kpler.

Data showed that five vessels left the Gulf on Saturday with agricultural products, liquefied petroleum gas, and fertilisers, while a very large gas carrier was empty.

Before the US-Israeli War with Iran began on February 28, the Strait handled about 125 large commercial vessels per day, including bulkers, container vessels, tankers, and gas carriers.

(source: Reuters)