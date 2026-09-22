As the Middle East conflict continues, vessels continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping?data? showed on Monday that 17 cargo vessels had transited the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, compared to 37 a week before, as tensions in the Gulf continued, with the US and Iran at loggerheads.

The visible traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which was the conduit for about a fifth the world's oil, liquefied gas, and natural gas before World War II, has been reduced to a trickle. Middle Eastern producers, however, continue to export crude oil via tankers that travel with their transponders turned off.

As of 0706 GMT, data from analytics company Kpler indicated that five trackable vessels had left the Strait, and two small oil tankers had entered the Gulf.

The vessels that left were the?very large crude carrier Pinios and two tankers with refined oil products and two empty carriers of bulk goods and gas.

VLCC TRANSFERRING CRUDDE OFF FUJAIRAH?

Kpler data and LSEG showed that the Pinios transferred 2 million barrels from Iraqi Basrah crude off Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, to New Constant. This VLCC is expected to go to China.

Dynacom, the company that manages Pinios and Associated Marine Co HK Ltd, which is responsible for New Constant did not immediately respond to our requests for comments.

Data showed that eight vessels, among them a supertanker and agricultural and petroleum products as well as liquefied gas, liquefied petrol gas and fertilisers, left the Gulf on Saturday. A very large gas carrier, and a VLCC, entered.

Data from Kpler & LSEG show that the Shandong Redwood tanker with a cargo from Qatar's Ras Laffan port left the Hormuz Strait on 19 September and is now heading to Pakistan.

The manager of Shandong Marine Energy didn't immediately reply to a comment request.

Before the US and Israel war against Iran began on February 28, the Hormuz Strait handled approximately 125 large commercial ships per day. These vessels included tankers,?gas carrier, bulkers, and container vessels.

SAUDI CRUDE IMPORTS RISE

Saudi Aramco has increased exports via the Strait of Hormuz in this month and the following months due to the Houthis' attacks on the East-West pipeline. This was a "key alternative route" for Saudi oil during the Iran War.

Kpler data revealed that a total of 22 tankers, mostly VLCCs carrying 42 million barrels crude oil, left the Hormuz Strait during the week of September 13. Saudi Arabia and Iraq accounted for each 43% of volume.

Kpler data shows that 51 vessels crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at the southernmost end of the Red Sea. 33 of these vessels exited the strait on the weekend. One of them was an Aframax-sized vessel carrying 700,000 barrels Saudi crude.

This was down from the 57 vessels that were seen in the weekend before.

Since September 16, there has been no visible oil loading from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Port on the Red Sea.

(source: Reuters)