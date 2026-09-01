As Turkey prepares Black Sea grain transit plan, Chicago wheat falls.

Chicago wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, after Turkey announced that it was in contact with Russia and Ukraine regarding grain shipping via the Black Sea. Soybeans rose, but corn fell.

By 0320 GMT, the most traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), fell by 0.29%. It was $7.71-3/4 per bushel. CBOT corn fell 0.2% to $5.36-3/4, while soybeans rose 0.8% to $11.92-1/2 a bushel.

The Turkish government said that it had prepared plans for the safe transit of grain through the Black Sea. Turkey has expressed its willingness to revive an U.N.-brokered agreement that allowed grain to leave Ukraine during the war.

Last week, wheat futures reached a record high of three years. This was backed up by reports that Russia's strikes may include targets in Kyiv city centre and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

?Escalating tensions have created uncertainty about global availability. In recent months, attacks have stopped almost all grain exports through the ports of the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. These ports used to account for 70% of Russian grain exports.

Traders are still on high alert about the risk of a prolonged interruption in grain exports to and from Russia and Ukraine.

Analysts and traders have reported that Russian grain exporters are redirecting shipments towards the Baltic Sea following Ukrainian drone attacks on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Gains in oil prices, and robust export demand, supported the soybean market.

Oilseeds market movements are often influenced by crude oil prices, as soybeans can be used to make biofuel.

The price of oil rose on Tuesday, as renewed fighting in the Middle East between the U.S.A. and Iran sparked fears about supply disruptions.

Export demand for soybeans remained stable. U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters had sold 159,000?tons of U.S. soya beans to unknown destinations.

In a weekly report released on Monday, the USDA reduced its rating of the soybean crop for the United States. The USDA rated 58% as being in a good-to excellent?condition. This is down from 60% the week before. The USDA reported that 57% of corn was in good to excellent condition. This is unchanged from the previous week.

(source: Reuters)