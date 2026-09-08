BHP and union talks for Port Hedland Iron Ore Workers to Stretch into Next Week

The parties announced on Tuesday that talks between BHP and the?unions who represent workers at BHP's iron ore mines in Western Australia, Port Hedland, ended without a deal. Further?negotiations are scheduled for next week.

In recent months, the three unions that make up the Combined BHP Ports Unions met almost weekly to negotiate a four year agreement with the third largest iron ore mining company in the world. The Fair Work Commission, which is the regulator for the industry, will facilitate next Tuesday's talks.

BHP released a statement saying that "today we presented a strong and updated proposal which is a major step in the right direction towards delivering an agreement fair and reasonable for our port workers".

BHP stated that the offer would lock in for most workers a '17% increase in pay over the four-year agreement.

Australia's mining industry is one of the highest-paying in the country. Workers in remote hot and dry areas say they should receive compensation for the conditions they face and their time away from family.

Adam Woodage, secretary of the Electrical Trades Union Western Australia, said that under BHP's plan, "about 40% of the workforce will be moving backwards."

"It's not fair or reasonable to resolve an inequality between workers by reducing the pay of one... instead of raising the other group."

Port Hedland, Australia's biggest iron ore port, is responsible for around 900,000,000 tons of iron ore shipped annually. BHP transports $80 million in iron ore through the facility every day.

(source: Reuters)