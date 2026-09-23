Black 'Foils co -CEO Blair Tuke stated that the New Zealand team is building for the future and protecting the oceanics fundamental to their sport as they near the end what he described as a "really difficult" SailGP Season.

In February, a high-speed collision with France took place in front of New Zealand’s home crowd. The team's sailors were forced to stay on shore for several months and missed four events as SailGP constructed a replacement catamaran for the F50 that was beyond repair.

It's been really hard, is the best way to describe it. Tuke said in a recent?interview that we had a four-month period where we did not sail or race together as a team.

"It is a mixture now." "We're trying to develop and build for the next season, but the best way to achieve that is to put yourself under pressure and race well," said the 37-year old wing?trimmer.

The team is also developing new talent as they have no chance of making it to the grand final in Abu Dhabi on November 11.

Tuke stated that "the season is out of reach" and that Black 'Foils are aiming to win race weekends, build processes, and gain experience that will "set us up for future".

Tuke is?a fan of group racing, which splits SailGP’s 13-strong fleet into two. This was done partly to avoid clashes such as the one that occurred in Auckland.

He said that "it had to happen eventually as SailGP grew, and I think after some of the early incidents this year it may have been a little faster."

"MUCH BIGGER THEN USSELVES"

Tuke stated that the acquisition of the majority stake by MSP Sports Capital, based in New York, gives them an "exciting opportunity" both on and off water.

Tuke said that "we're so focused on being a global brand that represents New Zealand in the world, that we push what's possible from a performance standpoint," adding that the team also targets "something much larger than ourselves".

Tuke said that MSP's support has'supercharged the team's ability to achieve these things'. He was referring to the Live Ocean Foundation, which he co-founded with longtime sailing partner Pete Burling and co-CEO in late 2019.

Tuke, who is the New Zealand representative for Live?Ocean, said that "the ocean is declining quickly and?its?health is key to our?future on this planet", referring to campaigns launched by Live?Ocean to "bring awareness to issues people otherwise would not be made aware" of.

"We have the platform to do something in sport," he said. He and Burling wanted to be able to integrate campaigning into what they did every day.

Tuke's Live Ocean partnership with SailGP was "non-negotiable", from the beginning, in their discussions. SailGP runs its own impact competition amongst teams.

He said: "I'm very committed to ensuring that we leave this place better than when I arrived."

(source: Reuters)