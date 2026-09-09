Black Sea War headlines: GRAINS-Wheat drops amid profit-taking

Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday, as the market weighed up diplomatic efforts to 'end Russia's conflict with Ukraine against continued disruption of Black Sea exports.

Analysts said that profit-taking following a "steady rise in prices" also weighed.

The price of corn and soybeans has eased.?With?attention now turning to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts for Friday, which will provide a gauge of damage caused by weather in the Midwest.

As of 9:45 am (1445 GMT), the most-traded contract for wheat on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 7-1/2 cents, to $7.39-1/4 a bushel. This is still below last week's 3-1/2 year high of $7.95.

Wheat prices rose earlier as news of an Ukrainian strike against the Russian port of Novorossiysk brought the focus back to the war disruption of Black Sea trade.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had struck Novorossiysk targets including a Naval Base and a Terminal for Loading?Oil. Unconfirmed reports claim that the grain infrastructure in the port was also damaged.

The Kremlin's comments that Russia hopes U.S. mediated talks will resume shortly and that Abu?Dhabi is a preferred location for such talks have refocused diplomatic efforts.

CBOT Corn fell by 1-1/2 cents, to $5.32 per bushel. Soybeans dropped 4-1/2 cents, to $13.11-1-1/2 a Bushel.

Last week, corn and soybeans reached their highest levels in three years. This was due to concerns over U.S. crop yields and Black Sea disruptions.

On Friday, the USDA will release its supply-and demand forecasts. This is a good indicator of how much damage was done to U.S. Midwest crop production by this summer's hot and dry spells.

The USDA reported that on Tuesday 56% of corn crops were in excellent to good condition. This was down 1 percentage point compared to the previous week, but still in line with analyst expectations.

The score for good/excellent soybeans remained unchanged at 58%. This was higher than the average expectation of a 1-point drop.

Chicago soy futures were supported by Chinese purchases of U.S. beans. The USDA reported on Wednesday morning that exporters had sold?340,000 tons of soybeans for delivery in 2026/2027 to China, and another 100,000 tons to unknown destinations.

Brent futures, which reached $100 per barrel on Wednesday for the first since July, have also supported corn and soybeans, both of which are used to produce biofuel.

(source: Reuters)