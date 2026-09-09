Black Sea War headlines: GRAINS-Wheat drops amid profit-taking

Chicago wheat futures declined on Wednesday, as the market assessed diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine and continued disruption of Black Sea exports.

Analysts said that profit-taking following a steady rise in prices also weighed.

Attention has shifted to?U.S. The Department of Agriculture will release forecasts for the Midwest on Friday.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded wheat contract settled 18-1/4-cents lower, at $7.28-3/4 a bushel. This is below the 3-1/2-year-high of $7.95 that was reached last week.

Wheat prices increased earlier after news of an Ukrainian strike on the Russian port of Novorossiysk brought the attention back to war disruptions in Black Sea trade.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, said that Ukraine had struck "targets" in Novorossiysk. These included a naval base as well as a terminal to load oil. Traders cited "unconfirmed" reports that the grain infrastructure in the port was also damaged.

The Kremlin's comments that Russia hopes U.S. mediated talks will resume soon, and that Abu Dhabi is its preferred venue for these?talks? put the focus?back on diplomatic efforts.

CBOT corn dropped 5-3/4 to $5.27-3/4 per bushel. Soybeans fell 6-3/4 to $13.09-12 per bushel.

Last week, corn and soybeans reached their highest levels in three years. This was due to concerns over U.S. crop yields and Black Sea disruptions.

On Friday, the USDA will release its supply and demand forecasts. This is a good indicator of how much damage has been done to U.S. Midwest crop production by this summer's hot and?dry spells.

The USDA reported that on Tuesday 56% of corn crops were in excellent to good condition. This is down one percentage point from the previous week, but still in line with analyst expectations.

The score of 58% for good/excellent was the same as expected, despite expectations that it would fall by 1 point.

Chicago soy futures were supported by Chinese purchases of U.S. beans. The USDA reported on Wednesday morning that 340,000 metric tonnes of soybeans were sold to China by exporters for delivery in 2026/2027, and an additional 100,000 tons to unknown destinations.

Brent 'futures' on Wednesday exceeded $100 per barrel for the?first time since July. This has also?supported corn and soybeans, which are widely used to produce biofuel.

(source: Reuters)