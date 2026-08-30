Boat capsizes with 270 passengers off North Cyprus, one dead

Turkish Cypriot Media reported that one person died when a boat capsized with 270 people aboard off North Cyprus Sunday.

Erhan Arikli, Turkish Cypriot Transport Minister, told Anadolu one person died when the ferry capsized. Erhan Arikli said that there were 267 passengers on board.

The ferry, which was privately owned, left the North Cyprus port at Kyrenia around 12:30 pm. Anadolu, the Turkish state-run media agency reported that at 0930 GMT, the ferry?started taking in water for unknown reasons.

The ship was headed for the Turkish Port of Tasucu, in Mersin Province in the eastern Mediterranean.

He added that those rescued were transferred?to Kyrenia to be taken to hospitals.

Murat Senkul told the broadcaster CNN Turk that the 159 passengers aboard the vessel had been contacted.

As authorities scrambled to help them, video footage showed people wearing red life jackets standing or sitting on the top of the overturned vessel.

The Kibris paper?reported the vessel began taking water four miles from the shore.

(source: Reuters)