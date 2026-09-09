How much oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz each day? All are trying to solve the mystery, but they're coming up with wildly divergent conclusions. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that this mystery could have introduced a residual premium to crude prices, which could be 'deeply entrenched' for months.

Benchmark Brent crude reached a price of $100 per barrel on Tuesday. This is the highest since July 23. The increase was a result of a new wave in Houthi attacks against Saudi energy installations, backed by Iran. Also, Tehran warned that it would wage 'economic warfare' against the United States amid the escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to competing U.S. blockades and Iranian blockades, the narrow waterway connecting Iran and Oman is now 'the focal point' of the conflict.

Before the outbreak of the war in February, the flow through the world's main energy artery was largely taken as a given. Although never perfect, flow estimations were remarkably accurate, even when accounting for Iran’s long-standing practice of turning off tanker transponders in order to avoid Western sanctions.

Hormuz is transiting roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day. This is equivalent to one-fifth the global oil consumption.

This certainty has vanished.

Today, armies analysts and increasingly sophisticated AI systems sift through vast streams to determine the amount of oil that is moving through this strait.

Satellite imagery is compared with port records, cargo drafts, loading schedules for tankers, refinery receipts, and vessel tracking data to reconstruct previous movements monitored in real-time.

This challenge is made exponentially more difficult by the increase in "dark crosses," where tankers turn off their navigation and identification systems as they approach, transit or leave the strait. The picture has been further muddled by a request from the United States to commercial satellite firms that they delay images of the Gulf.

No one can tell with certainty how much oil flows through Hormuz each day.

Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz is slipping. The tit-fortat exchanges between the two countries have weakened Tehran's strike and radar capabilities in the vicinity of Hormuz. U.S. mining operations and an expanding?U.S. protected shipping corridor along Oman’s coast has allowed more vessels enter and exit the Gulf.

How many vessels is the multi-billion dollar question?

CONFUSION REIGNS

The Trump administration's contradictory estimates have highlighted this uncertainty.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated on September 2, that the U.S. Navy supervised the transit of more than 17,000,000 barrels through the Strait on August 31. This would be the highest amount recorded since the beginning of the war.

The claim had traders and analysts scratching our heads. Ship-tracking company Kpler, using satellite imagery, 'transponder signals', port logs, and commercial shipping intelligence to track ships, claimed that only 6 million barrels may have crossed the Hormuz on that particular day.

Kpler estimates that crude oil flows through Hormuz averaged around 4.3 millions barrels per day in August, and increased to almost 5 million bpd for the first six of September. The report also noted that transits have dropped sharply over the past few days.

The administration may be including exports of the United Arab Emirates Fujairah Terminal, which is located outside the Strait and is supplied by Abu Dhabi bypass pipeline.

A single observation does not tell us much about the broader trend. Wright acknowledged this on Sunday, stating that the average flow through Hormuz was more than 9,000,000 bpd. He did not specify a time period. This would match Kpler’s estimates, when exports are combined with Hormuz flow and other routes that bypasses the strait.

Tankers can be dark for weeks or even days before crossing the Strait. This means that actual volumes may end up being much higher than estimates.

It is possible that the new Hormuz will carry half or more of its pre-war volume.

This caveat is a good example of the larger problem.

Price of Uncertainty

Participants cannot accurately measure the flow of energy through the world's largest energy corridor. This is perhaps the first instance in the modern history of the oil market.

The implications?go beyond academic debates about tanker movements. Oil prices should reflect fundamentals. It is hard to judge fundamentals when the largest source of oil in the world has disappeared from view.

In fact, the very concept of uncertainty has been made a "fundamental".

This results in a risk premium which is likely to be embedded into prices for several months.

Clarity will only improve with a resolution of the U.S./Iran standoff. It is not clear whether a resolution will be reached soon or in the future.

Iran's economy is under strain following months of conflict, especially since Washington imposed sanctions and a blockade against Iranian exports in July.

Trump's administration is likely to try to use economic pain in order to get Tehran back at the negotiating table. Iran's clerical leaders continue to demand relief from sanctions and hope that they can eventually collect fees from ships passing through the Strait.

Iran also retains its ability to disrupt maritime traffic. According to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, Iran-linked forces targeted 27 vessels between early July and now. The Islamic Republic also promised to announce a new limited zone in the Gulf within days.

More uncertainty.

Philosophers have asked for centuries: Does a tree fall in a forest if nobody hears it?

On today's oil markets, the question is whether or not a tanker that crosses the Strait of Hormuz and nobody can see it can have an impact on global supply.

It is not obvious what the answer to this question is.

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(source: Reuters)