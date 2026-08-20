The British Army sailing team competing in one of the most challenging races for yachting was forced to conduct an impromptu rescue when a barn owl, exhausted from racing, decided to join them 70 nautical miles away.

The arrival of the bird aboard the Fujitsu British Soldier in the 50th Anniversary RORC Around Britain and Ireland Race sparked an intricate coordination effort among the military sailors, wildlife agencies and the crew as they pushed on towards the finish line in Cowes.

We have an extra crew for the?later parts of the race. Will?Naylor told race officials that they were nursing a barn owl back to health. He also noted the crew's concern over finishing the race with their original crew: "Someone will have to walk the plank!"

The owl was not graceful in its boarding. The owl landed on the head of a crewmember, but after three attempts at falling from the mast and into the water it finally fell onto the deck. Sailors secured the bird with a towel.

"We thought she was lost, but she kept fighting to get back up on the boat," said Sergent Mark Petherbridge, 2nd Battalion The Parachute Regiment. The crew christened the passenger "Little Reg", before realizing that their stowaway needed to be renamed "Little Regina."

The Barn Owl Trust, Marine and Wildlife Rescue and Caister Independent Lifeboat were involved in the rescue operation. They collected the bird to be?transferred to a wildlife center while the Army Sailing Association crew continued their 1,805 nautical mile circumnavigation.

Johnny Vincent's Volvo 70 Pace, which earlier won Monohull Line Honours in the race earlier in the week, edged Palanad 4, on corrected time.

The race began at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, on August 9th and was attended by 182 crews from 22 different countries. Toby Davis edited the article.

(source: Reuters)