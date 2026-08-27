Bulgaria will receive seven minehunting ships from Belgium and Netherlands for Black Sea protection

Local media reported that Bulgaria approved the purchase seven minehunter vessels?from Belgium & the Netherlands. The 'NATO alliance is seeking to strengthen its capability to clear naval /mines & secure shipping routes in the Black Sea, according to local reports. Bulgaria, along with Romania and Turkey agreed to expand the joint task force to clear mines in the Black Sea in July. This will include missions to protect critical infrastructure. The three NATO countries, who share the Black Sea region with?Georgia Russia and Ukraine formed the task force to demine the sea in 2024 in response to the threat of floating mines following the 2022 invasion by Russia.

According to a sale contract with the Netherlands, approved by the Bulgarian Parliament on Wednesday, Bulgaria?will receive three ships equipped with?seek out and destroy mines, and mine-like items, while another transfer agreement between Belgium and the Netherlands covers four additional vessels.

The Netherlands committed to restore the technical capability and increase the operational capacity of 3 ships before they transferred ownership. Bulgaria paid for the repair and restoration works to bring all 7 vessels up to NATO operational readiness standards.

These mine?hunters were particularly needed. "We have three mine?hunters of the same type, and now with these seven we will enhance and complement our capabilities," Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister said before lawmakers approved the deal.

"Bulgaria, together with colleagues from Turkey and Romania is part of a?mine-countermeasures group that has been established and is working in an excellent coordination to 'clear the maritime zones of the three countries."

The memorandum also covers crew training, spares and additional equipment. (Reporting and writing by Alex Lefkowitz, Angeliki Koutantou and Barbara Lewis; editing by Barbara Lewis).

(source: Reuters)