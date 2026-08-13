Burgas, Bulgarian Black Sea city selected to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2019

The organizers of the show announced on Thursday that the Black Sea city Burgas in Bulgaria will host the Eurovision Song Contest next May. Bulgaria claimed its first Eurovision Song Contest victory in May, in a final that was overshadowed with five countries boycotting it over Israel's offensive in Gaza. The event ended in a dramatic win for Bulgaria despite a second-place finish for Israel in the public vote. The dispute over Gaza has thrown the garish, but usually friendly competition, which features pop acts from all across Europe and beyond and is set to enter its 71st season in 2027, into crisis. The European Broadcasting Union announced that Arena Burgas in Bulgaria's 4th largest city will welcome thousands of fans from all over the world to the live show. Millions of people around the globe will watch the event. The EBU stated that Burgas was selected over Sofia as the host city because of its accommodation, venue capacity, and vision to transform the entire city. Martin Green, the director of the Eurovision Song Contest said that Burgas brings something "really special" to this year's contest. "It's a vibrant and welcoming city by the?Black Sea, with a strong cultural and musical?identity. It has the ambition, infrastructure, and passion to welcome the Eurovision Family." The contest's two semifinals will take place on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13, and the final is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2027. The EBU announced that the two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May?11 and Thursday May 13 with the final taking place on Saturday, 15th of 2027.

(source: Reuters)