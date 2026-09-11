Canal+ and LaLiga Sign Anti-Piracy Pact Spanning Nearly 50 Countries

French streaming service?Canal+, and the Spanish football league LaLiga announced a?anti-piracy agreement?spanning nearly fifty?countries?, joining forces to?combat?illegal streaming.

The partnership will cover markets in Europe and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as Haiti, where Canal+ broadcasts LaLiga. It will also include joint investigations, lobbying and anti-piracy technologies. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Maxime Saada, Chief executive of Canal+, said: "The next step will be to get our teams working together."

LaLiga president?Javier Tebas stated that the deal was months in the making. It was designed to?improve the response against criminal networks who change their tactics quickly.

Tebas stated that "piracy affects the clubs' fundamental source of income: audiovisual rights".

According to LaLiga, broadcast income for Spanish professional clubs will fall 5.2% in 2024/25 to 1,43 billion euros ($1.66billion), while commercial revenues will rise to 1,58 billion euros and surpass broadcasting as a major source of revenue.

Tebas stated that "piracy is raised" in virtually all rights negotiations around the globe. Many rights holders need to do more.

Saada said that piracy in France is estimated to cost the French state hundreds of millions of euros each year in tax revenue.

Tebas stated that sophisticated networks are involved in 'piracy operations.' They cited China-based companies who'mix legal and illegal activity... as an example of the way complex structures allow operators to evade law.

(source: Reuters)