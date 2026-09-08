Cardinals in a desperate race for NL wild card, they must win game against Giants

The St. Louis Cardinals, who are a game further back in the National League Wild-Card race, will have a second chance to redeem themselves after a difficult series opener loss when they face the San Francisco Giants at home on Tuesday.

The Cardinals came back from a 9th-inning deficit to win 5-4 in San Francisco. They took the lead in the 10th inning and then allowed a walk-off 11th inning.

St. Louis fell five games behind Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the final wild card spot in the National League. There are only 17 games left. Now, every game is a "must-win" one.

Losing 10 of their last 16 games hasn't done the Cardinals any favors in the race for the playoffs. Oliver Marmol is impressed by the resilience of a team that has won after four of their last five losses.

"We are doing a great job at staying focused." He told reporters that staying focused was a key part of the mission. "You can get distracted by thinking about the past or what you're going to need to do to return. The guys have stayed focused on the task at hand, and they've done a good job of returning often.

Marmol will ask lefty Quinn Mathews to make his sixth start in the big leagues.

In front of his family and friends, the?25-year old Southern California native pitched well during a 3-2 Los Angeles loss to the?Dodgers on Thursday. He was not involved in the decision. In his five starts, the Cardinals have only scored 12 runs.

He has never played against the Giants.

Mathews is a great player for right-handed batters, but left-handed batters have a batting average of.211.

The Giants will try to improve on those numbers by using lefties Rafael Devers (60-85) and Bryce Eldridge (60-85), who together had three doubles and a single in Monday's victory, as well as two walks, four RBIs and a run.

Devers had 36 doubles for the season after his two in the first game of the series. He became the first Giants' player since Jeff Kent, in 2002, to have 35 doubles and 35 homers. Kent was inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown in New York in July.

Devers was praised by Giants' manager Tony Vitello.

Vitello said that Devers's?four doubles, and six home runs in his last eight games was like watching Michael Jordan. It's like watching a guy who can control the game. There's no doubt that, when you take a look at our last 10 wins, he is the man behind the show, the straw in the drink.

Landen Roupp (8-13; 4.17) will start the rematch. San Francisco won both of his previous starts. He held the Diamondbacks, and Pittsburgh Pirates, to just two runs in 10 innings.

He won a 6-1 victory against Arizona in August and ended up with a no decision in a 5-3 win in 10 innings last Wednesday.

Roupp faced the Cardinals only once during his career. It didn't end well. Roupp suffered a crushing loss to the Cardinals in his rookie year, when they tagged him with nine hits and six run in 3 2/3 inning in a 6-3 defeat on September 27, 2024.

Field Level Media

(source: Reuters)