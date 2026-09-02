Chicago wheat drops after reaching a multi-year high due to Black Sea supply concerns

Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday. They retreated from the contract highs that were reached during the overnight trading session - and multi-year highs in the previous day's session - as traders booked profits and considered the latest developments affecting Black Sea grain exports.

Both corn and soybeans have also fallen from recent highs.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most traded wheat contract settled at $7.74 per bushel, 8-1/2 cents less. CBOT corn dropped 2-1/2 cents, to $5.43-1/4 per bushel. Soybeans fell 7-1/2 to $13.10-1/4.

Darin?Fessler is a senior hedge advisor at Lakefront Futures. "They are bending but not breaking." "There's a very strong reason for the markets to want to go higher."

The price of wheat reached its highest level for 3-1/2 years after reports that Moscow rejected a moratorium in the Black Sea area and had struck port infrastructure overnight as part of its conflict with Ukraine.

Ukraine officials reported that Russia had attacked the port infrastructure of Ukraine and a border crossing between Romania and Ukraine in Odesa, a region on the Black Sea coast.

The largest Ukrainian farm union UAC warned Wednesday that deepwater ports would not be reopening any time soon, and instead to look for alternatives.

Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the Turkish president, said that a system was needed to guarantee the safety of the commercial maritime transport on the Black Sea. This is before the grain crises escalates.

In a report released on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture maintained its rating of good to excellent for the American corn harvest at 57%. This rating is down from 69% one year ago.

The Midwest was experiencing hot and dry weather, which caused some concern about the loss of yields from soybeans.

After the USDA reduced its condition rating of the nation's soybean crop on Monday, prices were supported by uncertainty over the potential yields. Prices have been supported by the continued?purchases from China of U.S. soybeans despite high prices.

(source: Reuters)