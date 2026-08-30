Chicago wheat drops after reaching a three-year-high on Black Sea disruptions

Chicago wheat futures declined on Monday, after soaring to a?three-year high during the previous session due to?grain import disruptions in Black Sea Region. Corn and soybeans gained.

Chicago Board of?Trade? (CBOT), the most traded wheat contract, fell 0.54% by 2100 GMT to $7.79-3/4 per bushel. CBOT corn rose 0.8% to $5.40-3/4 bushels, while soybeans climbed 0.37% to $12.92-3/4 a bushel.

The price of wheat futures reached a record high for the third consecutive day on Friday. This was backed by reports that Russia could be targeting targets in Kyiv's city center and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The authorities in Russia's Rostov Region declared a "state of emergency" on Friday. They said that port closures and navigational disruptions in Azov-Black Sea basin have?led? to an accumulation of agricultural produce at farms.

The news that a vessel was sunk off the coast of Romania on the Black Sea, possibly after it had been?hit?, kept traders alert to the war risks for shipping in this area.

Farmers and analysts expressed their skepticism about the measures taken by the Russian government to maintain grain exports on Thursday. Some called for a reduction in the area of winter sowing to prevent a crash in domestic prices.

Officials said that the planting campaign for 2027 in Ukraine is in danger because the farmers might not have the money to plant crops due to the Russian blockade on seaports which has severely curtailed exports.

Some?importers have begun to shift their focus away from Russia and Ukraine, and towards countries in the European Union such as Romania and France.

A report that said the U.S. Administration planned to shield the agricultural sector from an expansion of waivers for biofuel laws has boosted corn and soybean prices. Biofuel is produced largely from corn and soyoil.

The U.S.?is?considering? increasing biofuel quotas by approximately 500 million gallons for the?2027 calendar year to offset any damages caused by soon-to be announced exemptions for small refineries.

(source: Reuters)