Chicago wheat prices rise as Black Sea attacks boost prices

Chicago wheat futures rose Monday on concerns over the impact of Russian and Ukrainian attacks on each others' export operations on supply.

Corn and soybean futures also climbed higher after strong U.S. sales of exports last week.

After rising 1.4% Friday, the?most traded wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.7% to $6.50-3/4 per bushel by 0304 GMT.

Prices have fallen from the highs of over $7 per bushel that were reached last month, when export disruptions on the Black Sea began. However, they are still up nearly 30% this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said that Moscow was 'targeting global food security' by striking Odesa seaport. Russia and Ukraine are two of the world's largest wheat exporters.

Rod Baker, a Perth-based analyst at Bendigo Bank Agribusiness, said that "they seem to find a method to get the grains out."

He said that the Black Sea situation, along with lower production than last year in many major exporting countries will keep prices higher than $6 per bushel. They are likely to be closer to $6.50 in the short term.

The attacks increase the risk of slower vessel movements, higher insurance rates, and more cautious loading. JPMorgan noted that this has already led to an increase in the risk premium.

The Ukrainian attack on Russia's fuel supply may also affect agricultural production, as it could restrict the availability of diesel for tractors and trucks.

The weakening dollar also helped?Chicago's prices, as it was near its two-month lows on Monday, which made U.S. imports more competitive.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a monthly report on Tuesday that includes?updated forecasts for yields, production and acreage.

Among other crops, CBOT Corn rose 0.5% at $4.64-1/2 per bushel. Soybeans were also 0.5% higher ($11.81-3/4) per bushel. Both crops have been trending upwards in recent months.

France's corn production will fall by 35 percent from 2025, to 9 million metric tonnes, the lowest level since 1980. Heat waves and droughts have affected crops. (Reporting and editing by Sherry Jab-Phillips, Sonia Cheema).

(source: Reuters)