Chicago wheat prices slip as Black Sea concerns ease

U.S. Wheat?futures fell Tuesday, hovering around a'more than two-week high, as hopes for reduced tensions in the Black Sea region?eased?supply?concerns following Washington's announcement that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to not target each other’s energy infrastructure.

As of 0410 GMT, the most active wheat contract on Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.55% to $7.18 per bushel.

Traders continue to monitor the risks to important Black Sea?grain?export routes. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support the U.S. proposal of a ceasefire at energy sites if Washington could guarantee Moscow's readiness to genuinely 'end its war' on Ukraine.

Corn fell 0.33% and lost 0.48%, to $5.31-12 a bushel.

As of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that harvest progress for corn was 8% and for soybeans 6%, which is ahead of their respective averages of 6% & 3%.

The prospect of harvest delays across the Midwest did offer some support for corn and soybeans. Forecasts predicted a heavy rain across the Midwest this coming week. This could slow down fieldwork in Iowa - the largest corn producer and second largest soybean producer in the U.S.

Traders are also optimistic about Chinese demand, ahead of Xi Jinping’s expected visit to Washington.

Commodity funds were net buyers of soybeans and sellers of wheat, traders reported on Monday.

(source: Reuters)